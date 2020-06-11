Fleetwise enhances supplier network support with appointment of new client service manager

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 14:35

New Zealand’s leading independent fleet management company, Fleetwise, has appointed Nathan Lockyer, previously of Toyota NZ Ltd, to the role of Client Service Manager.

Nathan joins Fleetwise after 20 years in the automotive industry. He has held a range of roles including dealership auditing and client relationship management. As a qualified Automotive Engineer, he also has extensive technical expertise and knowledge of the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) sector.

Fleetwise CEO, Ambrose Plaister, says Nathan’s ideal background, which comprises a mix of technical service engineering and customer-facing experience, makes him the perfect candidate to lead Fleetwise’s growing client servicing and maintenance management teams.

"Nathan brings an admirable array of service agent knowledge, which will strengthen our supplier network and continue to enhance the value our clients get from these relationships.

"His experience in building processes to ensure right, first-time outcomes are achieved, will add operational and technical expertise to our capabilities and enable us to further improve customer satisfaction."

Nathan says he’s looking forward to helping support and manage Fleetwise’s growing fleet management and vehicle disposal teams.

"Fleetwise holds a unique position in New Zealand’s fleet management sector because it’s totally independent.

"It’s this complete impartiality that allows us to build meaningful relationships with suppliers and find the best value for our clients. I’m looking forward to focusing on these collaborative business interactions and adding value to Fleetwise’s already strong operational management."

Nathan started in his new role as Client Services Manager at Fleetwise on 23 March.