Originair donates revenue from first week of level 2 to support Salvation Army foodbanks

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 13:44

Originair has donated the total revenue received from its first week of resumed scheduled flights under COVID-19 Level 2 restrictions to the Salvation Army.

"The first week’s flights schedule included the busy Queen’s Birthday weekend which resulted in the revenue donated becoming a substantial figure," says Originair CEO Robert Inglis. "We want to thank all of the passengers who flew with us during that week for helping us to make this contribution to our community."

This donation has been made to the Salvation Army for distribution via its network in the three destinations in which Originair operates (Nelson, Wellington, and Palmerston North).

Inglis says that the government’s announcement of a return to Level 1 earlier this week was heartening news for the airline.

"The removal of physical distancing requirements means we're able to offer more seats on each flight," says Inglis, "which is a welcome return to more ‘business as usual’ operations. We have already noticed an upswing in bookings since the country moved to Level 1."