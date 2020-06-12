Mt Hutt celebrates opening day - NZ Ski

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 15:11

There were smiles all around as Mt Hutt celebrated being the first full scale ski resort to open in 2020 in the southern hemisphere this morning.

Local Cantabrians journeyed up to Mt Hutt early to nab the coveted first-on-chair t-shirts. Ben Yorston, who’s made it eight years in a row, and Brendan Lindsay even made the trip from Christchurch on Thursday morning and spent the night to secure their spots.

Ski Area Manager James McKenzie said around 1,800 people were on the slopes to kick off the season.

"It’s great to see everyone up here, everyone’s stoked, smiling and there’s an awesome energy in the air. After all the planning that’s gone into this season with Covid-19 it’s great to see the lifts spinning and people enjoying the slopes."

Mt Hutt is scheduled to open for the five best weather days each week before opening daily from 1st July.