Adulttoymegastore raises money for LGBTQIA+ charities and Black Lives Matter

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 15:14

From anywhere in the world you can bid on an eleven Adulttoymegastore Pride bundles and all proceeds will go to Naming New Zealand.

Naming New Zealand is a charitable organisation that helps transgender, gender diverse and intersex youth to update their identity documents to correctly reflect their sex and gender. This community organisation provides resources and information on the process of correcting identity documents within New Zealand and assists with the costs of making these important changes.

At our event on the weekend celebrating Pride Adulttoymegastore raised almost $1000 for Gender Minorities Aotearoa and the Black Lives Matter movement.

At the event Adulttoymegastore ambassador Emily Writes began the night with a karakia (MÄori prayer) and said it was important to acknowledge that the queer rights movement was born from the work of trans women of colour.

"We are reminded of their sacrifice. We remember that the first Pride was a riot and Pride is always political. We want to recognise that this is a global event and we stand in solidarity against racism and police brutality."

Adulttoymegastore’s Pride event was sold-out and was a huge success. Adulttoymegastore’s owner and operator Nicola Relph said there will be more events like it.

"This will be the first of many events we run as we celebrate the queer community. In 2020 we are working on embedding our principals of inclusivity and supporting a diversity of voices. It’s a privilege to be in a position to help and support the incredible work LGBTQIA plus charities do in the community. We are also providing free products to support gender affirmation. This is a great chance for us to live our values and we’re grateful to everyone who joined us on the live stream to celebrate with us."

Find out more here: https://adulttoymegastore.co.nz/pride/

Follow the auctions here: https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/64578/auctions/