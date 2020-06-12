Air New Zealand assists with repatriation services to and from Fiji

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 16:43

Air New Zealand has begun services to and from Nadi Fiji to assist the Fijian government in repatriating Fijian citizens.

Flight NZ952 took off from Auckland just after 11.00 this morning with Fijian passport holders on board, bound for Nadi, Fiji arriving in Fiji just after 2.00pm local time. A return service is also expected to repatriate New Zealanders who have been in Fiji since Covid-19 travel bans were implemented.

The repatriation flights to Fiji are being carried out in accordance with the Travel Advice issued by the Government of Fiji. On arrival in Fiji, all passengers are required to enter a government-designated quarantine facility for 14 days and will then be required to complete a further 14 days home isolation.

Air New Zealand’s Country Manager Fiji, Zeena Sahib says the airline is very happy to be supporting the Government of Fiji with the safe return of Fijians to their home country.

"There are a number of Fijian passport holders who have been in New Zealand for an extended period of time due to COVID-19 related border restrictions. Air New Zealand is very pleased to be assisting the Fijian government with ensuring their safe return home."

Customers who wish to travel to Fiji, and who meet border restrictions for entry, are advised to contact Air New Zealand at groups@airnz.co.nz to arrange travel.

Customers already booked on an Air New Zealand flight to Fiji who do not meet entry requirements are encouraged to visit the Covid-19 FAQs section of the Air New Zealand website where they will automatically be able to put their flights into credit.