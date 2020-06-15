New partnership: Global industry leader joins Fuseworks board

Monday, 15 June, 2020 - 11:31

Homegrown news tracking firm Fuseworks Media has partnered up with industry leader John Croll to tackle communicators' biggest problem - identifying what matters, and how much it matters.

"If you've seen news analysis reports from traditional providers in the last few years, you'll know that they have become a bit of a joke, as online and social became the dominant part of what needs to be reported on", says Fuseworks commercial lead Kirsty Harman.

"Metrics like ad value equivalence and even reach have become largely meaningless, as the way people consume news has changed, and independently verifiable and granular audience data has failed to make the jump from print and broadcast, to now dominant digital channels".

"We knew we needed to rethink the problem from the ground up", says Harman.

That's now happening, with the help of a new partnership.

John Croll, CEO and co-founder of Truescope, has joined the Fuseworks board, and the two companies are working together to deliver the next generation of news analysis tools to the New Zealand market.

"John and business partner Michael Bade share Fuseworks' vision for how news analysis needs to evolve to better help organisations identify what matters, how much it matters - and critically be able to see these insights in real-time, as stories are unfolding", says Harman.

The new toolset for New Zealand's State sector, advocacy and corporate organisations is powered by bespoke machine learning - and a long term collaboration with customers to understand what insights drive genuine value.

"Fuseworks has always been customer led and focused on providing the leading 'it just works' solution for communicators", says Harman. "From working closely with John, Michael and the wider Truescope team, it is crystal clear that they have the same goals and approach. Up to now news analysis hasn't had a 'it just works' solution for all channels. That's about to change".

Fuseworks will begin introducing the new toolset to its customers in the coming months.