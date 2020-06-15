Fast-tracking development welcomed - BusinessNZ

Monday, 15 June, 2020 - 18:22

The BusinessNZ network welcomes today’s announcement of fast-tracked infrastructure projects.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said it was good that large projects, capable of creating hundreds of new jobs, would soon be underway.

"The important factor here is the appropriate use of new regulatory tools that bypass Resource Management Act processes, allowing rapid development to occur.

"Today’s announcement should set the groundwork for fast-tracking larger, commercial projects with the ability to create many more jobs.

"Businesses have long known that the RMA is not fit for purpose and continues to act as a brake on development.

"That is why we are supportive of the Act being properly reformed so that businesses can get consents for important development to occur much more quickly than in the past, and provide a platform for high quality development in the future."