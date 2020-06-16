Finalists announced in 2020 Excellence Awards - ICNZB

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 10:05

The Institute of Certified NZ Bookkeepers (ICNZB) announces finalists in their 2020 annual industry awards following judging by industry professionals.

The Excellence Awards recognise and celebrate the success of bookkeepers and their businesses, and play an important role in raising awareness of the calibre of the profession within New Zealand. The breadth is reflected in categories ranging from individual and business success to service and community contributions. ICNZB’s Executive Officer Greg Steed, states "The Excellence Awards are a highlight on our annual event calendar - they reinforce the Associations philosophy of bookkeepers supporting bookkeepers and are held in high regard within our membership base."

In order to increase objectivity in judging, this year was the first-year external judges have been appointed for the awards. These individuals graciously donated their time to take part in our Excellence Awards as independent judges and ICNZB would like to express their sincere gratitude to them for this.

Rick van Dyk, Chief Development Officer, ICB Australia

Felicity Brown, Head of Employee Services, MYOB

Natalie Screen, General Manager - Customer Success, Xero

The Excellence Awards celebrate the diverse range of success stories generated by our members and recognise the amount of talent and professionalism inherent in the industry:

"Wow what a talented group of people! The stories they shared are incredibly moving and inspiring - I laughed along with some, had tears in my eyes with others, dropped my jaw with a few and celebrated the successes. I'm genuinely in awe of the passion they all clearly have for their businesses, each other, their clients and our wider communities. The experience of reading their stories reignited why we all do this - to help businesses thrive and grow our communities."

- Natalie Screen, General Manager of Customer Success at Xero

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Awards and Gala Dinner that was scheduled for 25 July 2020 at Napier Convention Centre, has been postponed to Saturday, 7 November 2020. Instead, winners will be announced in late July with further details on this to follow. The deferred in-person event will be the opportunity to present winners with their physical awards and to be celebrated with their peers.

"During these unprecedented times, it is more important than ever to celebrate successes within our profession. Announcing the award winners in July preserves the annual nature of the awards, while still providing the opportunity for formalities in November". says Mr Steed.