Appointment of Public Affairs General Manager - NZ Beverage Council

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 11:40

The New Zealand Beverage Council is delighted to announce the appointment of Emily Fuller as its new General Manager of Public Affairs.

The NZBC represents the non-alcoholic beverage industry in New Zealand including manufacturers, brand owners and suppliers.

Chair Bruce Sherman says Emily has a strong public affairs background and has spent the last three years working in public affairs for the retail sector.

"Over the years, Emily has worked on many of the key challenges facing the non-alcoholic beverage industry. Most recently, she has been working as a member of the Container Return Scheme Design Working Group.

"I believe she will bring a new and holistic view to the way NZBC addresses these opportunities," he says. Emily Fuller says the non-alcoholic beverage industry has an important role to play in New Zealand’s economy, employing thousands of people, contributing millions of dollars in tax revenue and supporting local businesses.

"The industry also needs to balance social, economic and environmental responsibilities which can be competing issues at times. I am thrilled to be joining the NZBC as the new General Manager of Public Affairs. I am eager to get to know the members and learn more about their businesses so that we can work together collectively and best serve the industry as a whole," she says.

Emily will start in her new role on 13 July.