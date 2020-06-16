Lexus globally premieres the new IS - Toyota

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 12:09

The new Lexus IS was premiered today through a virtual global launch by Lexus International, and will be arriving in New Zealand at the end of the year.

Superb driving dynamics and riding comfort honed at the new Technical Centre and Test Track in Shimoyama Japan

Aggressive styling evocative of its high-level of driving performance

Application of state-of-the-art technologies, including the latest Lexus Safety System+

Since its debut in 1999, the IS has personified fun to drive, compact, rear-wheel-drive sports sedans. It has earned its popularity through its high-level of driving performance and sporty styling, selling over 1 million units-1 since its introduction 20 years ago.

"We are excited to see the updated IS arrive here in New Zealand," says Lexus New Zealand General Manager, Neeraj Lala.

"With its Lexus driving signature, and performance enhancements, it is a true enthusiast’s car."

The handling and driving performance of the new IS has been tested and honed at various places throughout the world, including the new Technical Centre and Test Track in Shimoyama Japan.

This pursuit of improved driving performance, linear driver feedback, and the ability to seamlessly transition from deceleration to acceleration during cornering in all types of driving situations is called the "Lexus Driving Signature" and will be the new development standard for all Lexus models moving forward.

The uncompromising attention to detail has resulted in a car that is equally at home on the open road as it is around town. The wider, lower stance of the new IS results in a more aggressive design while the driver’s safety is maintained through the application of advanced safety technologies in the latest evolution of the Lexus Safety System+.

Lexus International Chief Engineer Naoki Kobayashi: "What we had foremost in mind in developing the new IS was to make it a car that excelled in communicating with the driver and, as a car with wide latitude for providing such, would never fail in doing so, regardless of the road conditions or driving status. Toward achieving this, we retained the compact body that had been well received, and, with our team united, we endeavoured to bring such to maturity by developing the new IS on a new test course."

"We aimed to make the new IS a Lexus compact sports sedan that provides high-quality riding comfort while offering a high level of vehicle control. We wanted it to be a car that enables people to make new discoveries, such as the discovery that the longer the new IS is driven, the more one can experience the fun of driving. And we wanted it to be a car that enables people to feel the aspirations of those who created it."

-1 As of May 31, 2020, according to a Lexus survey