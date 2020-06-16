ANZIIF continues to offer support to members and industry during Covid-19

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 13:49

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is committed to serving its members’ and industry needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘The industry has faced many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the cancellation of face to face networking and events, says Prue Willsford, ANZIIF CEO. We understand ANZIIF’s importance to continue supporting industry with access to professional development and educational learning material anywhere, anytime.’

‘I’m proud to say ANZIIF is at the forefront of driving effective professional development and online learning. Our professional qualifications and learning material is all online, which ensures that learning and professional development can continue during this unprecedented time. We have transitioned our face to face events to virtual webinars, which is connecting our members from all around the globe.’

‘Our online Members Centre continues to bring members and industry a wide range of informative and topical content. We have been delighted to see a significant increase in engagement through online content which is testament to our industry’s commitment to professional development.’

Prue Willsford encourages members and industry professionals to utilize ANZIIF’s online resources for the remainder of 2020.

‘Now is the perfect time to join ANZIIF’s community, and make use of our online learning. ANZIIF is offering pro-rata membership for the remainder of 2020 (40% off the full-year fee), before the end of the financial year.’

Learn more: https://anziif.com/membership/join