Apprenticeships boost is good for business - BusinessNZ

Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 - 09:37

A wage subsidy for apprentices will help businesses build a skilled workforce for economic recovery, says BusinessNZ CEO Kirk Hope.

"We know that businesses will need to make tough decisions about keeping staff over the coming months as the economic impacts of Covid-19 flow through.

"With the border closed and immigration uncertain, the need for a skilled workforce and making sure we still have a skills pipeline for when things pick up will be critically important.

"With more people having to change jobs and careers, it is good to see Government sharing the cost of training with business. The Apprenticeships Boost recognises this is not just course fees, but also the wage costs of having staff that need investment and skills to contribute to business productivity."