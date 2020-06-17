New experimental weekly employment indicators released - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 - 13:01

A new experimental weekly employment indicator series based on tax data has been developed to give more timely job figures during a time of heightened interest, but the figures should be used with caution, Stats NZ said today.

"While there are some quality issues with the data, this new series shows a week-on-week decrease in the number of paid jobs during the alert level 4 lockdown and then an immediate increase again as restrictions were eased," senior manager Peter Dolan said.

The new series makes use of the detailed payday filing available from Inland Revenue starting in April 2019, to provide a rapid indication of weekly paid jobs, including those receiving the wage subsidy. The series includes three measures that trade off between quality and timeliness.

Data has not been seasonally adjusted, and no adjustments have been made to account for quality issues relating to operational practices, such as when employers file their payday returns. Stats NZ advises caution in making decisions based on this data.

The most accurate measure, ‘Number of paid jobs - 27 days’, uses payday files from the first month after the reference week ends and captures around 98 percent of paid jobs.

This measure shows that in the week before the alert level 4 lockdown began and non-essential businesses closed, there were over 2.216 million paid jobs. This fell to 2.108 million in the last week of alert level 4, before rising back to almost 2.199 million jobs in the week ending 17 May 2020.

Employment indicators: Paid jobs Week Ended 17 May 2020 is the first release of the new weekly employment indicators. It includes more information, industry breakdowns, and data from the more timely measures. Stats NZ advise caution in making decisions based on this data..

This data series compliments the monthly employment indicators (MEI). The MEI is released with a monthly frequency around 28 days after end of reference month. It uses more robust statistical processes (for example, estimates for business non-response) so is released with more detailed information across industries and regions. It has a longer back series dating back to April 1999.

