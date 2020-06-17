Advent Partners invests in global software leader - Flintfox International

Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 - 16:37

Flintfox International poised for rapid global expansion and innovation of next generation technologies.

Flintfox International (Flintfox), a disruptive innovator and global leader in delivering supply chain management solutions, announced today that Advent Partners (Advent) has invested in the company.

The partnership with Advent will allow Flintfox to further fast-track growth and enhance its leading Revenue Management and Optimization product portfolio. All of Flintfox’s existing shareholders retained a shareholding.

"Advent Partners’ investment approach provides strong alignment with our strategy and offered us a strategic partnership to capitalize even further on our global presence as we begin to enter our next and very exciting phase of growth." said Mike Ridgway, CEO and Chairman of Flintfox.

"Our partnership will allow us to invest further into research and development, particularly in the areas of revenue optimization, pricing performance, and rebate management, extending our competitive advantage and ensuring our global team of Microsoft Dynamics implementation consultants have the tools they need to deliver the best solution stack available on the market today."

Despite being headquartered in New Zealand, Flintfox has, over the last decade, become recognized as one of the most influential Microsoft Global Independent Software Vendors (ISV) in the world and has cemented its position as experts in trade revenue management, and supply chain solution delivery.

This was further accelerated by the phenomenal success of the Company’s RMx Suite launched in 2017. With its hyper-speed pricing engine designed to leverage the most advanced technology available, Flintfox has quickly become a global leader in the Trade Revenue Management space, earning multiple accolades for Excellence in Innovation and ensuring its customers maintain competitive advantage.

"The adoption of Flintfox as a best of breed software solution is accelerating as global businesses seek better visibility and tools to exert control over trade revenue management and pricing strategies," said Symon Vegter, Partner at Advent.

"Mike and his team have built an impressive business and an innovative portfolio of products that empower global customers to manage, track, and reconcile trade promotion and rebate expenditure, and execute multi-channel pricing strategies."

Brad Lynch, Partner at Advent added "We are pleased to be partnering with Flintfox and its experienced senior leadership to support customer growth against a large global opportunity, and also continued product innovation. Flintfox has built an emerging global footprint to date. We see scope to support the team in accelerating international expansion in the large and rapidly expanding TRM market."