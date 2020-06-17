Exclusive residential development opportunity in coveted Tauriko West

Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 - 17:01

An exceptional opportunity to purchase and develop a large 4.7ha site in one of Tauranga’s most desirable suburbs is on offer through Colliers International.

Nestled amongst an enclave of exclusive homes in Tauriko West, the freehold site adjoining Cambridge Road offers exceptional views to the Kaimai Ranges.

Located at 764 State Highway 29, the property will be newly titled with a Cambridge Road address prior to settlement.

It benefits from a highly accessible location only a 10-minute drive from Tauranga’s CBD and a two-minute drive from the popular Tauranga Crossing retail centre.

"This exclusive address creates various options for an astute developer to maximise outcome," says Simon Clark, Managing Director of Colliers Tauranga.

"The site has the scale, location and potential to make it suitable for a wide range of future possible options including residential or rural residential subdivision, aged care, or a mix of uses. Currently the property is zoned a mixture of rural and rural residential."

Clark says Tauriko West is an affluent residential suburb boasting a mix of substantial homes, intensive residential and rural lifestyle developments.

"It is also home to the thriving Tauriko Business Estate and a wide range of retail options, including Tauranga Crossing only 2.3km away.

"This recently expanded shopping centre offers a wide range of retail shops and services, alongside an Event Cinemas complex and a comprehensive new food and beverage precinct."

Broker Rachel Emerson of Colliers Tauranga says the site offers elevated, unobstructed views to the west on one side and 374m of frontage to Cambridge Road to the east.

"These views, together with the site’s location and accessibility, lend the site to both future residential and lifestyle development schemes.

"The site is close to the coveted Tauriko School, which caters to Years 1-8, while Bethlehem College is only 8.5km away.

"Tauranga CBD is an 8.8km drive via the expressway and is highly accessible to the wider ‘Golden Triangle’ region via the state highway network.

"Opportunities like this don’t come along very often. We encourage you to explore the subdivision potential of this prime Tauriko West landholding to maximise the site’s development potential."

The property is for sale by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on Thursday 18 June, unless sold prior.