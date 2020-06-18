Money for regional apprenticeships good for local economies - BusinessNZ

Thursday, 18 June, 2020 - 08:39

Channelling $40 million from the Provincial Growth Fund into regional apprenticeships will be good for local economies, says BusinessNZ.

The funding announced by the Regional Economic Development Minister today will be available to regional apprentices and employers once Maori and Pacific candidates and those laid off because of Covid-19 have been helped into apprenticeships.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says the regional areas of New Zealand have a great need for training resources, with the need for apprenticeship training particularly acute.

"More apprenticeship funding for the regions will help grow local businesses and provide a boost for post-Covid recovery," Mr Hope said.