Budding Ngati Toa entrepreneurs get ‘world class’ training - Te Puni Kokiri

Thursday, 18 June, 2020 - 10:36

One MÄori business is being mentored by two global investors and another is developing a prototype to patent after a successful NgÄti Toa entrepreneurs wÄnanga that left the 25 iwi attendees buzzing.

Sponsored by Te Puni KÅkiri and the iwi, the intensive three-day virtual wÄnanga was run during lockdown by career entrepreneur Paul Kewene-Hite and wife Natasha (Tainui, NgÄti Kahungunu) from consultancy MÄtanga HÄpai.

Harvard Graduate, Paul, is an anchor mentor for Google’s Startups Accelerator, a professor of entrepreneurship at INSEAD and has been teaching his start-up framework in 23 countries to thousands of people.

The workshop aimed to empower attendees with a greater understanding of how to be a start-up entrepreneur and culminated in teams pitching their concepts to two successful international angel investors.

Te Runanga o Toa Rangatira CEO Helmut Modlik said the wÄnanga allowed budding entrepreneurs to access world class training, networks, and potential capital.

"It was a great opportunity and if they had some good ideas, it would get them on their way. I was inundated by my relations afterwards saying how awesome it was, so we are running another one in July. All iwi across the country could benefit from the same kÅrero," he says.

Acting Te Tai HauÄuru Regional Manager for Te Puni KÅkiri Jennie Smeaton says she was pleased to support an initiative that is building the capability of MÄori entrepreneurs.

"Innovation is going to be key during the country’s recovery phase. We’ve had great feedback from attendees, and some are now developing their business ideas for investment," she says.

Pursuing MÄori entrepreneurial excellence

Jessie (nee Kenny) Scirkovich’s natural skincare business came first in the business pitches to investor judges by wÄnanga attendees.

Her and business partner Boyd Scirkovich are busy preparing their niche brand for market launch, while benefiting from ongoing mentorship by the investors and MÄtanga HÄpai.

"Presenting in front of the high calibre investors, big wigs from Silicon Valley and Singapore, was one of the highlights. The level of battle-hardened investment feedback they provided us with was extremely valuable."

"They not only came prepared and willing to make capital contributions, but they had direct access to unique business networks with infrastructure that can assist a business like ours, with speed to market and scalability."

Jessie says their business preparations were already underway before the wÄnanga, but the internationally recognised team helped evolve their business plans in greater detail and depth.

"The MÄtanga HÄpai team took our wÄnanga rÅpÅ« on a journey to unchartered waters in pursuit of entrepreneurial excellence - after all, our tÅ«puna are prime examples of what it means to be entrepreneurs."

"By the end we could clearly articulate what our business is, and more importantly, what it isn't. We gained clearer visibility on how to position and execute our business model with both our short-term and long-term ambitions in view," she says.

Jessie says COVID-19 also made them consider risks that weren’t on their radar before, including innovating and diversifying business income streams.

Providing affordable housing to fill a need

Russleigh Parai lives with three generations of his whÄnau in Porirua. His business, TÄwharautia Ahau (Shelter Me), came from a need to supply kaumÄtua housing for his mum on their section.

He is importing modular housing units ranging in size from 40m2 - 125m2, that are expandable and don’t’ require a builder. Costing $35 - $45k, they have insulated panels, 1-3 bedrooms, a kitchen, bathroom, and covered deck. For high volume developments (such as 20+ homes for papakÄinga) a completed, fully furnished designed apartment is also available.

Russleigh says he wants to be a trusted supplier of high-quality housing and shelter for iwi and our most vulnerable.

"Covid showed up the haves and the have nots, including our homeless, and when I saw the story about a 12-year-old living in a leaky caravan with her parents with no windows, I thought these modular units could fill those sorts of needs."

"There is a clear double bottom line in this opportunity - helping people and society, while making a good return for investors. My primary goal personally is to change the game by making affordable housing available for whÄnau who can’t afford homes that cost $400k," he says.

Entrepreneurship runs in the whÄnau with Russleigh’s daughter Chloe planning to patent her beauty technology app after her investment pitch came second, and her brother is already registered for the next wÄnanga.

"The whÄnau buzz from the workshop was really encouraging and it provided a pathway to success that could be easily adapted by other iwi," Russleigh says.