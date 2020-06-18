The world’s fastest growing UTV brand now in over 50 countries worldwide - HISUN

Thursday, 18 June, 2020 - 11:24

Over 30 years ago Hisun starting manufacturing for name brands like Massey Ferguson. They still do that today to the same high quality the likes of Massey Ferguson demand. But then 10 years ago launched their own house brand. HISUN. The same quality standards as you would see in the name brands they manufacture for.

HISUN manufacture both petrol ATV’s and UTV’s. And they are the world leaders in electric UTV’s with both drycell and lithium options available.

Dealers are being appointed ongoing, right around New Zealand. Product is now available from the far north to Invercargill. All product is backed by the HISUN 2 year warranty.

ATV’s stocked are from the child version through to the grunty 1,000cc model. UTV’s from the 250cc through to 1,000cc both side by side and crew cab models.

With the electric UTV’s they lead the world with both drycell and lithium models available. A leading New Zealand farm publication independently tested the 500cc petrol UTV and the drycell E1 electric UTV. In their words:

‘Both machines offer a towing capacity of around 500kg. Come standard with a 3500lb front mounted winch and benefitted from the halogen and LED lights.

HISUN appears to have shrugged off the image of poorly manufactured Chinese machines and offers a credible alternative to the mainstream brands at a very competitive price’.

Talk to us at HISUN today. You will not be disappointed. Email us for a link to the 2020 product catalogue.

HISUN New Zealand is here to stay. www.hisunmotors.co.nz