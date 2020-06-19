Westpac regional roundup for June 2020

Friday, 19 June, 2020 - 06:00

Covid-19 will cause a recession in all regions of New Zealand, with those in the South Island expected to be worst affected over the coming year. This is according to Westpac’s latest Regional Roundup, which summarises the economic outlook by region across New Zealand.

Westpac Chief Economist Dominick Stephens commented that "The recent lockdown was felt more acutely in urban areas, tourism and foreign-education centres, manufacturing hubs, and forestry-related areas. Agricultural regions fared a bit a better, despite some suffering from drought conditions."

"Looking forward we think the South Island will face a tougher road than the North Island. Regions that rely on overseas tourism are going to struggle, with Otago expected to be particularly hard hit. Regions that are heavy on agriculture, forestry and ex-food manufacturing are also likely to feel the effects of the coming global recession, albeit to a lesser degree."

"Urban areas should recover faster over the coming year because they are the best placed to take advantage of the increase in digitisation that Covid-19 has brought. Places like Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Palmerston North and Christchurch may recover faster than other regions."

"The other resilient industry will be government, which is currently stepping up to support the ailing private sector. That is the key reason why we think Wellington has the strongest outlook in New Zealand over the coming year," concluded Mr Stephens.