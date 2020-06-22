Major milestone for NZ startup Wych

Monday, 22 June, 2020 - 11:39

Wych, the AI-powered financial personal assistant aiming to disrupt the finance space, today announced their selection as a primary test partner for the forthcoming Australian ACCC. This is a major milestone for Wych, whose mission is to become a leader in the budding Australian Open Banking Market.

"It validates the extensive capability of our platform and recognises the effort of the team" says Dermot Butterfield, CEO at Wych. "We believe that we can make a measurable impact on our customers' lives and we look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate this as part of the test plan."

Wych is an app and voice-enabled AI-powered financial personal assistant that connects to a customer’s bank accounts and other financial service providers. It aggregates the user’s financial information into one platform. The app provides spending trends, budgeting analysis, spending recommendations, and partner referrals. It also automates financial transactions such as payments and saving.

The platform is targeted to consumers and small to medium sized businesses, and enables optimised payments from Wych app customers.

The ACCC partnership comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments for the company.

â Wych received pre-approval for access to a New Zealand bank to

accelerate the entry into their local market

â Wych established a relationship with CurrencyFair to provide their

customers with an integrated alternative to their existing international

exchange fees

To learn more about the selection of Wych as a test partner for the forthcoming

ACCC standards, click here wych.it.