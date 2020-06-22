NZ Post plans to invest in Wellington 'super' depot for parcels

Monday, 22 June, 2020 - 12:00

NZ Post is kicking off a 10 year plan for parcel growth, announcing today it plans to invest close to $170 million to double its processing capacity - from 95 million parcels today to 190 million parcels. The investment programme begins with construction of a new ‘super depot’ for parcels, in Grenada, Wellington. The programme also includes a new processing centre in Wiri, Auckland, due to open in 2023, and an upgrade to the Southern Operations Centre in Christchurch in 2022. The Wellington super depot is due to open in 2022. NZ Post plans to invest around $18 million in the latest global technology that will sort and scan parcels at a much faster rate than what we have now. "We know that customers really want complete visibility of where their parcel is at all times of its journey - and this technology will improve our ability to do this," says NZ Post Chief Executive, David Walsh. "We’re making this multi million dollar investment to support New Zealand businesses - both growing new businesses as well as major ecommerce giants.

"NZ Post is forecasting significant growth in the amount New Zealanders will buy online in the next decade - this was before the explosion in online shopping during the COVID-19 period. Last year online shopping in New Zealand grew 13% with almost 50% of adult New Zealanders now shopping online, and we are expecting this growth to continue. We’re pleased to be able to invest confidently in our future, to meet the growth in online shopping.

"The depot will have a 10440 square metre processing floor - about the size of a rugby field - with plenty of room for processing New Zealanders’ parcels.

"We are proud to be contributing to the Wellington regional economy over the next two years, with the projects main contractors, Aspec Construction Wellington LTD, expecting to employ around 350 people through 60 sub-contractors on this project," says Ash Pama, the property owners’ representative. During the COVID lockdown period, NZ Post received over 3.5 million parcels in the first two weeks of Alert Level 3. It had been planning for this quantity of parcels in 2023. Supporting our commitment to be carbon neutral from 2030, the Wellington super depot will incorporate a range of environmentally sustainable design features and has also been designed to accommodate a large solar power installation once battery technology makes this a viable option for our operation.