Shelby New Zealand expands operations to include Shelby F-150 range

Following hard on the heels of a successful Shelby Mustang launch earlier this year, Matamata based company Shelby New Zealand have advised that they will be building and selling brand new right hand drive Shelby F-150 trucks, based on Ford USA’s very popular F-150 platform.

Sales Manager, Ross Prevette confirmed that they will be offering the entire line-up of Shelby F-150 trucks, including the all-new supercharged 4x4 Super Snake Sport. The new Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport boasts a 575 Kilowatt 5.0 V8 and was built in response to American enthusiast’s requesting a scorching fast street truck to replace the legendary SVT Lightning. In true Carroll Shelby fashion the team at Shelby American responded by building a sport pickup truck that rockets from 0 to 100kph in a mere 3.45 seconds and can go on to achieve 0 to 160kph and back to 0 in an astonishing 8.3 seconds!

In addition to the ultra-fast Sport truck, company director Malcolm Sankey advised that other models to be introduced here in New Zealand include the Shelby F-150 4 x 4 Off Road model, the F-150 Super Snake Street Truck and the ever popular F-150 Raptor, all based on Fords F-150 Supercrew cab configuration which allows room for 4 to 5 adults.

Shelby New Zealand have worked hard to keep prices realistic and advise that their NZ built trucks, just like their Shelby Mustang’s will be very similarly priced to equivalent American Shelby models and actually a lot cheaper than many countries including Canada, Europe and Australia.

Malcolm Sankey pointed out that an important aspect to consider when buying a new Shelby vehicle is that you immediately become part of the Shelby family and all the rich history that has become part of Carroll Shelby’s legacy over many years. Only a limited number of Shelby Mustang’s and trucks can be built in any one year, and each is assigned a unique CSM number that is affixed via a special dash and engine bay plaque. Once complete, each vehicle is entered into the official Carroll Shelby Registry ensuring it becomes an instant collectible from day one.

All Shelby NZ vehicles are LVVTA certified where applicable and carry a Shelby NZ 3 Year/60,000km warranty.

According to Shelby NZ their first batch of New Zealand built right hand drive Shelby F-150 trucks have already been pre-sold, but they are now taking orders for future builds.