Spreading some love for local hospo heroes - Farrah's

Monday, 22 June, 2020 - 18:05

Local North Island cafes, restaurants and takeaway businesses are in for a treat when Farrah’s rolls up in their ‘We Love You for Loving Local’ campervan full of adventure. The Farrah’s team is on a mission to spread some love to their long-time customers.

Loads of giveaways and exciting activities are planned to hero these businesses, and the amazing people behind them, to generate support from locals. This road trip begins in Whangarei on June 23rd and travels through 10 North Island towns, including Auckland; Tauranga; Rotorua; Taupo; Napier; Wellington; Palmerston North; New Plymouth, and finishing in Hamilton on July 3rd. The South Island road trip is yet to be announced.

The impact of COVID-19 has been a devastating time for the hospitality industry. Before the virus, it was growing and employing 170,000 people around the country. Now, there are predictions of 51,000 hospo jobs going, with businesses closing their doors if consumers don’t get back to visiting their local eateries.

"The hospo industry is where Farrah’s started out and is still an important part of our business today. It’s pretty tough to see what’s happening out there to these remarkable hard-working people and their businesses. At Farrah’s, we are fortunate to have a passionate team who are driven to make a difference. So, we thought there is no better way than to take action by making the rubber hit the road to help reconnect NZ consumers with their past traditions and happy memories of dining out in their local eateries. It’s about the little positive things we can all do that can help. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to touch every town on our trip, but we hope the message of ‘loving your local’ can resonate as a priority for consumers. Providing support during this hardship and helping to make a difference is what this road trip is all about", says Farrah’s co-owner, Jovan Äanak.

Follow Farrah’s road trip on #lovinglocalNZ to find profiles of the many amazing businesses that have been creating so much joy within these communities. The intention is to generate awareness and encourage people to support their local food outlets.

Head to @farrahsnz on Facebook and Instagram for more information and to join the journey of spreading the love to local!