Employment Confidence Index fell in June quarter - Westpac

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 10:00

The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index fell 12.9 points in the June quarter to a level of 87.3. This is the lowest level of the index going back to 2004.

"The Covid-19 pandemic, and the resulting lockdown, will have a major impact on New Zealand’s labour market for some time to come," said Westpac’s Chief Economist Dominick Stephens. "This survey confirms some of the recent anecdotal evidence and shows that the effects of the crisis have been felt widely."

The June quarter survey saw a steep drop in perceived job opportunities and in workers’ job security. Earnings growth was also down sharply. "This fits with reports that many firms responded to the lockdown by reducing pay and hours for employees," noted Mr Stephens.

The survey results were similar across gender, age and income brackets. "The Covid-19 crisis is unlike a typical recession in some ways, reaching into areas that might not normally be sensitive to the economic cycle," said Mr Stephens.

"Confidence amongst employees working in the public sector, who are usually considerably more buoyant in their outlook when compared to their private sector counterparts, has taken a large tumble with a drop in confidence of 19.9 points to 88.8. Confidence amongst private sector employees fell 12.1 points to 85.9," observed Imogen Rendall, Market Research Director of McDermott Miller Limited.

"The fall in confidence amongst respondents in metropolitan centres is considerable (down 16.8 points to 84.0). Both secondary centre and rural respondents have also lost confidence but to a lesser degree (respectively down 7.0 to 92.0 and 9.5 to 89.8)," commented Ms Rendall.

"Whether this loss of confidence will be sustained into the coming quarters will, in much part, depend on how quickly New Zealand’s economy can bounce back now that lockdown restrictions have been lifted. With the pandemic not yet over elsewhere, and the impact on the global economy unclear, New Zealand’s labour market may remain depressed for some months to come," concluded Ms Rendall.