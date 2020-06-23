Canterbury gets connectivity boost with 2degrees

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 17:34

Homes and businesses in Canterbury now have boosted 2degrees mobile and broadband services, thanks to the telco’s role as part of the Rural Connectivity Group (RCG).

Seven new cell sites have been switched on in the region since the beginning of May, in addition to two built earlier in the year, as part of a wider RCG programme that was established to connect and build essential broadband and mobile services for rural New Zealand. The RCG has plans for six more sites to be built by the end of 2020. "We are proud to invested more than $1b in to our own 2degrees national mobile network during the last 10 years, and this covers most of the places Kiwis spend their time. Together with the mobile industry and Government, we’re part of RCG, which is reducing the digital divide in remote areas," said Paul Mathewson 2degrees Chief Commercial Officer and RCG Board member.

"What matters most about today’s news is what that means for Canterbury residents, especially at a time where Covid-19 has proved connectivity matters more than ever. Some of these sites use 4G and some 3G and 4G technology, offering better mobile coverage and faster data speeds, and access to wireless broadband.

One of the sites turned on in May, Gebbies Valley, was the 100th RCG cell site to go live. A ribbon cutting event was held to mark the occasion and attended by the Honourable Kris Faafoi, Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister. "Connecting Kiwis with their loved ones or the people they do business with is at the heart of what drives us at 2degrees, and we’re thrilled that fast connectivity is going to reach the areas that need it," said Mr Matthewson.

The 2degrees rural wireless broadband plan is $85 per month and it provides 170GB of data, with extra data available for purchase in 20GB blocks at a cost of $15 per block.

In a true sign of the times, for those sites that are 4G only, some older mobile devices may not be able to take traditional voice calls on the network. Customers with 3G devices can make web-based calls with the likes of Viber, WhatsApp or FaceTime.