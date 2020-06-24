Kordia appoints new GM of Kordia Solutions

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 09:50

Kordia has appointed Glen White as General Manager for Kordia Solutions in New Zealand. White was previously Head of Sales for Kordia’s New Zealand solutions business and has been promoted following the retirement of long serving current Kordia Solutions head Dave Hughes.

"Our solutions business has a proven track record in the design, build and maintenance of a wide range of critical infrastructure for our New Zealand and Pacific Island customers. Glen stood out as the best candidate to lead this important part of our business as someone who can resolve complexity without letting the customer experience out of sight. Glen’s deep knowledge of the industry, commitment to health and safety, and ability to drive outcomes were deciding factors in his appointment," said Scott Bartlett, Kordia Group CEO.

White has played a valuable role since joining Kordia in 2018, with the business securing several large-scale projects, including a comprehensive upgrade of the Fixed High Frequency radio infrastructure, and the design, planning and implementation of enterprise in-building coverage projects.

White has a wealth of experience across the telecommunications and broader ICT sector in New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom. He has previously held key positions at Dimension Data and Spark, where he was responsible for driving client and business outcomes.

Bartlett says White was selected after a rigorous hiring process that included external applicants.

"Glen is widely respected in the industry by both customers and colleagues and I have every confidence his appointment will ensure the ongoing success of Kordia Solutions New Zealand," said Bartlett.

"I would also like to take the opportunity to acknowledge and thank Dave Hughes. Dave has made a significant contribution to our business over his career, since starting out as a rigger in 1971 at what was then BCNZ. He has been a valuable member of my executive team and has helped build and lead an exceptional group of people in our solutions business."

White will continue to be based in Auckland and will officially commence his new role on 1 July, reporting to the Group CEO.