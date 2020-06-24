Privacy Commissioner awards two new Privacy Trust Marks

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 11:55

Privacy Commissioner John Edwards has awarded a Privacy Trust Mark to TICC’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Customer Due Diligence Online Forms and AML Online Portal.

Mr Edwards says the Trust, Integrity and Compliance Company (TICC) has created a privacy and user-friendly way for its clients to comply with their anti-money laundering obligations.

He noted that people subject to the anti-money laundering checks are usually required to submit large quantities of personal information and he praised TICC for its transparency efforts.

"I was pleased to see the efforts TICC has made to be highly transparent with clients about what happens to their information once it’s been collected, as well as making it simple for clients to access or modify that information, should they need to."

TICC provides support and systems for client companies to fulfill their AML reporting obligations and demonstrate compliance with the government’s AML requirements.

The Privacy Trust Mark is intended to give consumers confidence that such products or services respect and protect personal information. It was launched in 2018 to showcase privacy-friendly products or services that take a Privacy by Design approach.

"We want to help New Zealanders make informed choices about privacy-friendly products and services. The Privacy Trust Mark is not only a recognition of best practice, it is also intended to encourage a culture in which businesses put privacy at their core."

Three other organisations had previously been awarded the Privacy Trust Mark. The first was given to Trade Me for their excellent Transparency Reports. The second was granted to the Department of Internal Affairs’ RealMe identity verification service. The third was Air New Zealand for its Privacy Centre service.