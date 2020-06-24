Bell Gully Partners named in benchmark Asia-Pacific top 100 Women in Litigation 2020

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 12:07

Bell Gully partners Jenny Stevens and Sophie East have been named in the inaugural Benchmark Asia-Pacific Top 100 Women in Litigation 2020.

Both Jenny and Sophie were recognised for their strong commercial and transactional work in the litigation space over the past 12 months. Bell Gully had two of only three individuals from New Zealand listed, which takes a range of criteria into account including review of recent case work, peer review and client feedback.

"These women have earned their place amongst the leading female litigators by participating in some of the most impactful litigation matters in recent history as well as by earning the hard-won respect of their peers and clients," Benchmark Litigation noted.

We congratulate everyone featured in Benchmark Asia-Pacific's Top 100 Women in Litigation 2020.