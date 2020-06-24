Security education for small businesses - SafeStack

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 12:59

New Zealand security company, SafeStack, has launched SafeStack Academy, an online platform that provides security education for small businesses.

As more of our small businesses move online, it is becoming more important than ever to protect what matters most to them. Our smaller organisations know this but often do not know where to begin. SafeStack Academy provides bitesize, actionable guidance in both English and Te Reo Maori.

SafeStack CEO Laura Bell says, "At SafeStack, we believe that cyber security is essential for all businesses. Many smaller organisations, however, wait a long time before securing their systems and data. They often find that the products and services available are expensive and designed for much bigger organisations with more resources. By providing training programs designed and built for smaller organisations, our SMB community are empowered to protect themselves."

In our current, uncertain times, our smaller businesses need support to survive and thrive. SafeStack Academy has made it simple for smaller companies to roll out security awareness training in just minutes and at a low annual cost per learner. This simplifies compliance with schemes such as PCI DSS (the payment card industry data security standard), often speeds up sales to larger organisations and provides comfort that our teams know how to respond to cyber security risks in a way that suits smaller operating environments.

SafeStack’s current customers range from 4 people to 4 thousand, are in 7 countries and span a range of industries from financial and legal, to media and marketing and nonprofits.

Small businesses can sign up online now at https://academy.safestack.io