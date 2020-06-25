AWS Outposts now available in New Zealand

Thursday, 25 June, 2020 - 10:45

Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced the general availability of AWS Outposts in New Zealand. AWS Outposts delivers fully managed and configurable compute and storage racks built with AWS-designed hardware that allow customers to run AWS compute, storage, database, and other services on-premises, while seamlessly connecting to AWS’s broad array of services in the cloud. AWS Outposts brings native AWS services, infrastructure, and operating models to virtually any datacentre, co-location space, or on-premises facility. AWS Outposts are fully managed and supported by AWS from infrastructure installation, management, and upgrades to simplify the implementation and provide customers with access to the latest capabilities. Customers can also use the same AWS application programming interfaces, control plane, tools, and hardware on-premises as in AWS Cloud to deliver a truly consistent hybrid experience with AWS Outposts.

Customers in New Zealand who have workloads that require low latency access to on-premises systems, local data processing, or local data storage can benefit from AWS Outposts. These include applications that may need to generate near real-time responses, communicate with other on-premises systems, or control on-site equipment such as factory floor equipment, health management systems, and retail point of sale systems.

With AWS Outposts, customers in New Zealand can work with the AWS Partner Network (APN) to leverage their deep experience helping businesses move applications to AWS through all aspects of complex migration projects. These can include initial discovery and assessment, planning, migration, and operations, as well as cloud strategy and technology advisory services to migrate and run workloads on AWS Outposts.

Nick Walton, Managing Director of AWS in New Zealand, said, "We are pleased to bring this service to our customers and partners in New Zealand to help them benefit from the accelerated pace of innovation in the cloud, and support low latency and local data processing requirements. As AWS Outposts is fully managed by AWS, our local customers can focus on developing offerings that enhance customer experiences, and improve business performance, while leaving the responsibility of managing the infrastructure to us. We are committed to working with organisations in New Zealand and our AWS Partner Network to help local businesses grow and drive economic productivity for our nation."

Vernon Kay, Managing Director of Datacom, a leading IT service provider in New Zealand and APN Premier Tier Consulting Partner, said, "Datacom is delighted to support the launch of AWS Outposts in New Zealand as it will give our customers access to the latest hybrid cloud infrastructure to better manage their workloads. The broad portfolio of AWS services will help us to accelerate innovation for our customers, and at the same time allow them to utilise their on-premises assets.

"Whether it’s a large government agency or a multinational corporation with a wide range of services and capability requirements, we are well positioned to help customers build and implement solutions on AWS, and give them more time to focus on delivering value for their customers and citizens."

Dave Farrelly, Partner and Alliance Leader for Deloitte in New Zealand, a global professional services firm and APN Premier Tier Consulting Partner, said, "As New Zealand sets out on its COVID-19 recovery, we welcome the launch of AWS Outposts which will support local organisations as they embark on their digital transformation journey and help to rebuild the economy."

"AWS Outposts helps us to address the requirements of our customers to run workloads on-premises right here in Aotearoa, while still being able to leverage essential cloud technologies to modernise their business processes and services. We look forward to helping our New Zealand customers benefit from AWS Outposts to rapidly innovate as they look to solve complex business challenges."

With AWS Outposts, customers can choose from a range of compute, storage, and graphics-optimised Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances, both with and without local storage options, and Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) volume options. Customers can then easily run a broad range of AWS services locally, including Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and Amazon Elastic MapReduce (Amazon EMR), and can connect directly to regional services like Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) buckets or Amazon DynamoDB through private connections.