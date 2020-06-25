New qualifications to boost job skills in the Wairarapa - UCOL

Thursday, 25 June, 2020 - 15:04

UCOL Wairarapa is launching five new programmes, starting next month, to help meet industry demand in the region.

From 2020 July, UCOL Wairarapa will be teaching a suite of new business programmes including the NZ Diploma in Business and the NZ Certificate in Business (Administration and Technology) Levels 3 and 4. The campus is also bringing back the New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Support Work).

August will see the launch of UCOL Wairarapa’s NZ Certificate in Apiculture to help fuel the region’s honey industry.

The NZ Certificate in Business (Administration and Technology) Level 3 is designed to equip graduates with skills in customer service, administration, finance, data processing, and using communication technology. The Level 4 programme builds on this with an added focus on developing leadership and planning skills.

The NZ Diploma in Business allows students to focus on Leadership and Management, while gaining knowledge of core business functions and the New Zealand business environment. It can provide a one year credit towards UCOL’s Bachelor of Applied Management.

Graduates of the New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Support Work) will have the skills to work in aged-care and rehabilitative facilities, and support people living with disabilities.

UCOL Wairarapa Deputy Director Academic Ruth Barnes says these new programmes are aimed at filling skills shortages in the region.

"With these programmes, we’re targeting key areas of Wairarapa’s economy where there is a real potential for growth. Producing great graduates in these areas and adding more skills to the local workforce helps gear our region up for its post COVID-19 recovery. We’re excited to offer new opportunities to the members of our community."

Applications for UCOL’s July intakes are now open. You can see all programmes starting in July here. Community support is needed for these programmes in the form of enrolments, otherwise, as with all programmed offered, they cannot go ahead with small numbers.

You can apply online at ucol.ac.nz or call 0800 GO UCOL (0800 468 265).