Adulttoymegastore auction raises more than $2000 for community charities

Thursday, 25 June, 2020 - 16:07

In June to mark International Pride Month, Adulttoymegastore held a number of fundraisers to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

Today twelve auctions closed raising $1,299.50 for Naming New Zealand.

Naming New Zealand is a charitable organisation that helps transgender, gender diverse and intersex youth to update their identity documents to correctly reflect their sex and gender. They provide resources and information on the process of correcting identity documents within New Zealand and assist with the costs of making these important changes.

Adulttoymegastore also ran raffles for the Black Lives Matter Foundation and Gender Minorities Aotearoa raising more than $1000 for the charities at their Pride Inside event.

Adulttoymegastore’s Pride event was sold-out and was a huge success. Adulttoymegastore’s owner and operator Nicola Relph said there will be more events like it.

"This will be the first of many events we run as we celebrate the queer community. In 2020 we are working on embedding our principals of inclusivity and supporting a diversity of voices. It’s a privilege to be in a position to help and support the incredible work LGBTQIA plus charities do in the community. We are also providing free products to support gender affirmation. This is a great chance for us to live our values and we’re grateful to everyone who joined us on the live stream to celebrate with us."

The Black Lives Matter Foundation is a global organization in the US, UK, and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.

Gender Minorities Aotearoa is the nationwide transgender organisation in Aotearoa New Zealand. It is run by and for transgender people, including non-binary, intersex, and takataapui gender diverse people.

Check out our Pride page for the full lowdown on events, charity fundraising, articles and of course sex toys!