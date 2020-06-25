Streaming live now: ausbiz focuses on private capital

Thursday, 25 June, 2020 - 17:43

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, finance journalists, Kylie Merritt and David Koch, have launched their own startup, ausbiz − a live streaming service dedicated to business, finance and start-ups.

ausbiz fills a gap in the market by focusing beyond public markets to private capital from pre-seed start-up funding through to private equity investments and exits. The platform is committed to in-depth conversations about private capital, and how it’s driving real change in the Australian and global economies.

Experienced finance journalists, Gemma Acton, Nadine Blayney, David Scutt, Daniel Weiner and Ingrid Willinge can be seen live on ausbiz which is streamed from 8.30am to 4.15pm every day on the ausbiz website or app, or on 7Plus, Iress and Adviser Ratings.

Based at Barangaroo and alongside the live studio, ausbiz has a second studio available for content production such as feature interviews, panel discussions, webcasts and other live streams. The ausbiz team is available to work with businesses in our ecosystem to produce high quality content for your clients, investors, marketing or internal communications. Further details can be found here.

Recently, I was interviewed by Nadine Blayney on The Open discussing the Council’s new Roadmap to Recovery policy statement which identifies the key reform priorities and significant opportunities for Australian businesses in the years ahead.

The Australian Investment Council is partnering with ausbiz which has a purpose to connect investors with opportunities and is looking for great stories from the private capital investment community as well as the businesses they invest in.

I encourage you to take a look at the platform and if you have an interesting story to share, please contact the ausbiz team at news@ausbiz.com.au. Kylie Merritt is always happy to discuss content or commercial opportunities; kylie@ausbiz.com.au.