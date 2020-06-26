Hawke's Bay Honda wins dealer of the year

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 12:02

There’s something new and shiny in Hawke’s Bay Honda’s showroom, but this time it isn’t the latest car.

Director Mark Notman has won Honda’s Dealer of the Year trophy, a huge achievement for the Napier-based franchise that was up against the country’s big-city dealerships.

Achieving this feat made the days leading up to the Level 4 lockdown a busy time for Mark and his team as they rushed to get new cars to their owners and secure the numbers they needed.

Mark said the win could be put down to how important it was for his team to create a welcoming place for people when they’re thinking about buying a new car.

"It starts with being made a coffee when you walk through the door and when you buy a car from us you leave as part of the family," he said.

"We always say ‘if you’re driving past, pop in for a coffee’ and a lot of people do and are our friends now. They’ll just pop in when they have a moment."

Mark, a former Oamaru boy, trained as a mechanic before spending the bulk of his career selling cars in London and Christchurch. He and his young family moved north to take over the Hawke’s Bay Honda franchise five years ago.

Peter Ashley, Honda New Zealand’s general manager sales, said Mark’s background in the service side of the industry had helped him be so successful as a dealer.

"Mark is a real people person. We’re absolutely proud of Mark and have been from day one," he said.

Mark said it was important to him that relationships were maintained through aftersales servicing and that saw a lot of repeat customers come through the doors. The dealership also has the national contract to provide companion driving service Driving Miss Daisy with its vehicles.

As well as that trophy, Mark’s prize was to be a trip to this year’s Indy 500. However, Covid-19 has put that on ice and has Honda working on a new plan to reward its number one dealer.