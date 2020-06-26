Every dog really does have its day, at 2degrees

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 12:12

Canine’s with owners working for 2degrees are celebrating ‘International Bring Your Dog to Work Day’ and the pups have released a joint statement in praise of their owner’s choice of employer.

Spokesperson Saint Aue, whose father is 2degrees CEO Mark Aue, said that his human’s workplace was key to his decision to move in with the family early in 2020.

"Look, on paper the Aue family seemed like a good fit, but when I heard that I could go to work with Dad on Fridays, well, that really was the bone on the Tux," said Saint.

Pippa Heather, a border collie / huntaway cross, says she’s a much more credible spokesperson than Saint, as she has been coming to Dog Fridays with her human Sheryl Heather for three years.

Both Saint and Pippa endorsed the excellent welcome they get from all the humans at 2degrees, but Pippa says she makes a bee-line to the nice ladies on level one, who has excellent dog treats in her bottom drawer.

"Here’s the best bit, we get the treats and our owners do the mahi! Apparently, us being there makes them feel more connected, engaged, and have better relationships with their boss and workmates," she said.