Andrew Dickens to host Breakfast on Gold

Monday, 29 June, 2020 - 11:40

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has announced one of New Zealand’s most experienced broadcasters Andrew Dickens will host the Breakfast show on Gold, NZME’s newest radio network.

Gold is NZME’s Greatest Hits network targeting a 45+ audience who love nothing but classic hits.

From The Beatles to Bowie, the ‘Stones to Springsteen, Prince to The Police and thousands more, Gold will launch on 105.4FM Auckland and the current Mix network frequencies across New Zealand this Wednesday (July 1).

Gold will also be on AM with the same great music but with a hybrid talk/music format aimed at rural audiences - including the weekday Country Sport Breakfast show hosted by Lee Piper and The Country with Jamie MacKay from midday each weekday.

As well as hosting Gold Breakfast, Andrew will continue to host the afternoon show on Newstalk ZB on Mondays.

"Andrew has great pedigree as a music host, having started his career on student radio and then Radio Hauraki before a 13-year stint hosting the Breakfast Show on Classic Hits in Auckland. Andrew’s also had another 13 years on talk radio at Newstalk ZB. That’s a lot of hours of talkback so he’s very much in tune with Gold’s target audience," said NZME Chief Content Officer Mike McClung.

Andrew says the opportunity to host a music show that’s playing the music he loves was too good an opportunity to miss. "Turning up to a studio every day knowing you’re going to be firing off banger after banger to an audience that’s as keen on the music as you are is going to be a whole lot of fun."

NZME’s Chief Radio and Commercial Officer Wendy Palmer said the Gold network on FM and AM opens up a new opportunity for NZME’s commercial partners. "Gold sits alongside the refreshed Coast ‘Feel Good’ brand in targeting a lucrative, engaged audience, who are 45 plus, with a high percentage of homeowners and good earners who tend to spend."

You can check out the new Gold website at www.gold.co.nz and sample some of the Greatest Hits Gold playlist set to delight Kiwis all around New Zealand.

An announcement on Gold’s Daytime, Drive and Nights hosts will be made soon.