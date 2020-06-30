'First occupiers move into Commercial Bay PwC Tower'

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 - 09:40

The new PwC Tower at Commercial Bay will be occupied from July 27, building owner and manager Precinct Properties confirmed today. PwC New Zealand will be one of the first to move into the 39-level tower which has transformed Auckland’s skyline, coming from the former PwC Tower at 188 Quay Street, and will occupy levels 24 to 29 with around 900 employees. Precinct Properties Chief Executive, Scott Pritchard, says this is a huge milestone for Precinct, its clients and for Auckland’s city centre.

"Having PwC move into the tower next month is a huge vote of confidence for the city centre and demonstrates the importance of workplaces having a central place to come together and collaborate.

"The PwC Tower will usher in a new era of state-of-the-art modern workspaces and help the businesses which occupy it attract the next generation of talent. We’ve worked hard to ensure the PwC Tower as well as the wider Commercial Bay precinct offers a level of amenity for the workforce and connection between businesses which is unparalleled.

"Combined with how our clients are fitting out their spaces, this will enable increased collaboration, flexibility and a more shared way of working. Our clients have fewer offices, more meeting and break out spaces, as well as access to a dedicated meeting suite within the tower," Pritchard says.

Commercial Bay is a truly transformational project that includes both office and retail on Auckland’s waterfront. With approximately 10,000 people working in the precinct it will be a key business engine room for the economy and the retail offering at the base of the development. It integrates HSBC House, Jarden House, AMP Centre and the former PwC Tower and the City Rail Link which runs underneath the development.

"PwC is our anchor tenant and they have been on this journey together with us since 2015. They were amongst the first to commit to leasing at Commercial Bay which meant the project could get off the ground and become what it is today. "The popularity of this building is evident through the tower currently being 92% percent leased and terms agreed on most of the remaining space. We are delighted with this result so far and have leased more space than expected by the time we open next month," Pritchard continues. PwC New Zealand CEO and Senior Partner, Mark Averill, says moving to the PwC Tower at Commercial Bay places them at the centre of the business community as they work alongside clients to rebuild New Zealand and the post-Covid-19 economy.

"We are very excited to move into the tower on July 27. The Commercial Bay development is a key part of the revitalisation of Auckland’s CBD drawing people in, including our own, to support local businesses and the wider community."

"Our new home in the PwC Tower is open, fully-flexible and conducive to genuine co-creation and collaboration whether our people or clients are working from home or in the office. Our workplace is technology-led, incorporating new tools and facilities to increase our digital IQ and help us deliver innovative solutions for our clients both now and into the future," Averill says.

Along with PwC, Jarden will also move into the tower on July 27. Other clients to occupy the tower during August include MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Chapman Tripp, and DLA Piper.

The opening of the PwC Tower follows the successful opening of the Commercial Bay retail precinct on June 11, with more than half a million visitors through the doors its first two weeks.

Pritchard expects continued strong foot traffic through Commercial Bay as businesses move into the PwC Tower.

"Precinct is committed to building mixed-use locations for everyone to enjoy. Commercial Bay is a lifestyle destination precinct with state-of-the-art facilities and five interconnected office towers. It showcases more than 100 of the best international and local food, fashion and service retail, unparalleled transport connections with the CRL and Britomart and best-in-class end of trip facilities and will also become home to the InterContinental hotel. "With such a significant working population and as people start coming back into the city centre, Commercial Bay will continue to be a hub of activity for years to come," Pritchard concludes