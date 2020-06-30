NZ counts down to MEETINGS 2021 in Christchurch

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 - 11:58

The countdown for MEETINGS 2021 in Åtautahi Christchurch has begun with the announcement of new dates for New Zealand’s premier business events exhibition run by Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ).

MEETINGS 2021 will be held this time next year, on 30 June and 1 July 2021, at Te Pae Christchurch, the city’s new world-class convention centre,

CINZ Chief Executive Lisa Hopkins says Åtautahi Christchurch will be a stunning location to relaunch MEETINGS and to showcase New Zealand’s best to a high-profile audience.

"Working together with ChristchurchNZ, Te Pae Christchurch, Vbase, Tourism New Zealand, Air New Zealand and Christchurch International Airport we will be bringing influential buyers into the heart of the South Island for an unforgettable experience.

"We are anticipating more than 180 exhibitors and over 300 domestic buyers from all over New Zealand, plus 115 from Australia and Asia-Pacific regions once our borders reopen. There is so much interest globally for what New Zealand has to offer, and this will give buyers the opportunity to meet all of New Zealand under one roof in a stunning location," Ms Hopkins says.

ChristchurchNZ General Manager of Destination and Attraction, Loren Heaphy says the city is thrilled to be hosting MEETINGS 2021.

"With the opening of Te Pae next year, and exceptional venues and accommodation already in place, Christchurch is set to be at the forefront of business events in New Zealand," Ms Heaphy says.

"Åtautahi Christchurch is a vibrant, modern urban centre capable of hosting large-scale events, while giving delegates a boutique city experience with easy access to spectacular natural landscapes.

"Christchurch is recognised as a hub of expertise, with a strong business ecosystem and deep talent pool in our internationally-recognised tertiary institutions," she says.

"At MEETINGS we will be highlighting the region’s epic incentive and pre and post touring options. Canterbury is home to New Zealand’s highest mountain and largest glacier, stunning high country and coastal scenery, with urban, outdoor and adventure experiences all on the city doorstep."

Te Pae Christchurch General Manager Ross Steele says, "We’re looking forward to working with CINZ and ChristchurchNZ in showcasing the very best of the Canterbury region to the business events community, and revealing New Zealand’s newest world class convention venue as the hub of MEETINGS 2021."

Vbase Chief Executive Caroline Harvie-Teare is excited Christchurch Town Hall will be the venue for a spectacular welcome event for MEETINGS 2021.

"We are delighted to see confirmation of the new dates for CINZ MEETINGS 2021. The significance of the broader economic and social benefit to the region of an event such as this has never been more important. We are proud to have been part of the collaborative and collective efforts in securing this event and are buoyed by what this signals for the future of the events industry after a tumultuous and challenging few months," she says.

MEETINGS was last held in Åtautahi Christchurch in 2008. The most recent MEETINGS, held in 2019, generated over $62 million during its two days. In the same year the business events industry contributed $477M- to the New Zealand economy and it is seen as a significant economic driver in New Zealand’s post-COVID recovery.

-MBIE Business Events Delegate Survey YE December 2019