Brandhouse acquires Funk Estate Brewing

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 - 12:40

Brandhouse is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets of Funk Estate brewing.

Funk Estate is a well regarded New Zealand craft beer brand, which was being contract produced in Tauranga. Brandhouse plans to brew the beer at its Blenheim brewery alongside Renaissance.

The head brewers have no intention of changing any of the Funk Estate favorites and plan to continue to release new and exciting beers.

They hope to have the fresh batches of beer ready for release late July early August.

The Brandhouse board feels that after the successful acquisition and turnaround of Renaissance Brewing the addition of a second brand, that has a different market appeal will further strengthen the overall business unit and provide for continued efficiencies at the brewery.

Brandhouse is a New Zealand owned Christchurch based drinks company with national and international reach. Brandhouse has a full distribution set up domestically to support customers and develop brands.