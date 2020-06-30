High-exposure Wairau Valley showroom for auction with vacant possession - Colliers

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 - 14:00

An industrial-zoned showroom property on a high-profile corner site in Wairau Valley is for sale with vacant possession, presenting abundant options for occupiers, investors or developers.

Located in one of the most tightly held areas of Auckland’s North Shore, the property at 135 Wairau Road comprises a 393sq m standalone building on a 685sq m freehold site at the corner of Tristram Avenue.

Colliers International has been exclusively appointed to market the property for sale by auction at 1pm on Wednesday 1 July, unless it is sold earlier.

Matt Prentice, Industrial Director at Colliers North Shore, says the property has wide appeal.

"This outstanding offering is sure to be of interest to occupiers looking for ‘X Factor’ exposure and signage opportunities, developers looking for a small project, or investors taking advantage of the tightly held location.

"Rarely does an add-value freehold corner site become available for purchase, especially with such massive exposure to the Northern Motorway and the Tristram Ave interchange.

"The property is zoned Business Light Industry, but sits within an Identified Growth Corridor Overlay that allows for a wider scope of activity.

"It is available with vacant possession, allowing a new owner to move in, re-tenant or redevelop the site straight away."

Shoneet Chand, Investment Sales Director at Colliers North Shore, says the building comprises a single-level showroom with an A-grade seismic rating.

"Built in the 1970s, the property offers a combination of showroom, office, storage and staff amenities. The fit out includes carpeted flooring and air conditioning.

"There is ample car parking for up six cars outside the front of the building, plus a grass verge at the rear.

"The property is superbly located on the main arterial route through Wairau Valley. This established industrial area has undergone a change of use in recent years, especially on Wairau Road, which now provides a mix of showroom, bulk retail, smaller shops and car sales yards.

"The land and zoning provide an excellent opportunity for small industrial users in a tightly held market."

Jimmy O’Brien, General Manager and Director of Colliers North Shore, says the Wairau Valley area continues to experience very low vacancy and high demand from occupiers.

"Intensification and demographic change continue to create growth in the area. This is complemented by very high levels of amenity and accessibility.

"The property for sale is located close to shopping centres and many retailers servicing the established residential neighbourhoods of Forrest Hill, Glenfield and Unsworth Heights.

"Auckland’s CBD is a 15-minute drive in off-peak traffic via the Southern Motorway, with access available from Tristram Avenue to the southeast or the Northcote interchange to the south, both via Wairau Road.

"With such a superb location in a tightly held area, 135 Wairau Valley is bound to attract keen interest at auction. Occupiers, investors and developers will not want to miss this chance to secure an exceptional smaller industrial offering."