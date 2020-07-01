Infrastructure upgrades to support Lakeview development to commence

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 09:16

Queenstown Lakes District Council is set to start site establishment and infrastructure works to enable the subdivision and development of the Lakeview site in central Queenstown.

QLDC Strategic Projects Manager Paul Speedy said Council had been continuing to work closely with the consortium of Ninety Four Feet and Augusta Capital along with other development partners on the staged plans to transform the 10 hectare site into an extension of the Queenstown CBD.

"A development agreement has been finalised and plans are underway for a first stage residential apartment development. While these plans are finalised, we’re commencing work that represents the start of an initial $15m investment over 12 months into the three waters and roading infrastructure required to service the subdivision," Mr Speedy said.

The investment into Lakeview will start with a stormwater upgrade project, expected to start in mid-

July. This upgrade will see the construction of a new stormwater line from Thompson Street down Brunswick Street.

The upgrade will also include the installation of an energy dissipation unit and outlet within Lake Esplanade. The future Lakeview subdivision works include rain gardens and other treatment systems to remove any silt or toxins, ensuring that any stormwater runoff from the development that does reach the lake is clean, minimising environmental impacts.

QLDC Programme Director Gareth Noble said the work will require traffic management to be in place and may result in some noise and reduced on-street carparking in the area.

"Council will work closely with neighbouring residents and businesses keep them updated and minimise any disruption," he said.

In further preparatory work, QLDC is in the process of appointing a contractor to clear parts of the Lakeview site of vacant buildings (including cabins). This work is also expected to start in early July.