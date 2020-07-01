Awards call for biosecurity champions - MPI

|
[ login or create an account ]
Northland iwi turning the tide on dwindling kiwi populations and city slickers-turned-predator trappers preserving local reserves are just some of the biosecurity champions making a difference to protect our country’s unique environment.
The efforts of individuals and organisations who devote time and passion into protecting what we have will be recognised at the 2020 New Zealand Biosecurity Awards - with entries now open.
"Sometimes we forget to celebrate and recognise the people who do amazing and innovative things to protect our biosecurity system against pests and diseases," says Biosecurity New Zealand head Penny Nelson.
"People and organisations across New Zealand are contributing to biosecurity - in businesses, communities, schools, iwi and MÄori organisations and local and regional councils. They are making a difference to our bush, oceans and waterways, and to our backyards.
"Their mahi is fundamental in keeping our biosecurity system strong, and these awards celebrate that," says Ms Nelson.
The New Zealand Biosecurity Awards have attracted more than 200 high-quality entrants since they began in 2017. This year will see Kiwi kids take part - with the addition of the Kura (School) Award.
The new award is open to teams, classes, rÅpÅ« and enviro-groups in early childhood centres, primary, intermediate and secondary schools who are working to support biosecurity in New Zealand. The winning group will receive a $2,500 cash prize.
The New Zealand Biosecurity Awards are supported by partners AsureQuality, Department of Conservation, Eagle Technology, Government Industry Agreement, Mondiale, and the Bio-Protection Research Centre.
Entries close 5pm, 30 July.
Visit ThisIsUs.nz to find out more and enter online.
The full list of New Zealand Biosecurity Awards categories are:
Department of Conservation Community Pihinga Award
Department of Conservation Community Kahiwi Award
MÄori Award
Kura (School) Award
GIA Industry Award
Eagle Technology Local and Central Government Award
Bio-Protection Research Centre Science Award
Mondiale Innovation Award
AsureQuality Emerging Leader Award
Minister’s Biosecurity Award
The Supreme Award will be awarded to one of the category winners.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice