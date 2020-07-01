Awards call for biosecurity champions - MPI

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 09:32

Northland iwi turning the tide on dwindling kiwi populations and city slickers-turned-predator trappers preserving local reserves are just some of the biosecurity champions making a difference to protect our country’s unique environment.

The efforts of individuals and organisations who devote time and passion into protecting what we have will be recognised at the 2020 New Zealand Biosecurity Awards - with entries now open.

"Sometimes we forget to celebrate and recognise the people who do amazing and innovative things to protect our biosecurity system against pests and diseases," says Biosecurity New Zealand head Penny Nelson.

"People and organisations across New Zealand are contributing to biosecurity - in businesses, communities, schools, iwi and MÄori organisations and local and regional councils. They are making a difference to our bush, oceans and waterways, and to our backyards.

"Their mahi is fundamental in keeping our biosecurity system strong, and these awards celebrate that," says Ms Nelson.

The New Zealand Biosecurity Awards have attracted more than 200 high-quality entrants since they began in 2017. This year will see Kiwi kids take part - with the addition of the Kura (School) Award.

The new award is open to teams, classes, rÅpÅ« and enviro-groups in early childhood centres, primary, intermediate and secondary schools who are working to support biosecurity in New Zealand. The winning group will receive a $2,500 cash prize.

The New Zealand Biosecurity Awards are supported by partners AsureQuality, Department of Conservation, Eagle Technology, Government Industry Agreement, Mondiale, and the Bio-Protection Research Centre.

Entries close 5pm, 30 July.

Visit ThisIsUs.nz to find out more and enter online.

The full list of New Zealand Biosecurity Awards categories are:

Department of Conservation Community Pihinga Award

Department of Conservation Community Kahiwi Award

MÄori Award

Kura (School) Award

GIA Industry Award

Eagle Technology Local and Central Government Award

Bio-Protection Research Centre Science Award

Mondiale Innovation Award

AsureQuality Emerging Leader Award

Minister’s Biosecurity Award

The Supreme Award will be awarded to one of the category winners.