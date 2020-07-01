KordaMentha NZ becomes Calibre Partners

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 11:35

New Zealand's leading advisory and restructuring firm announced today that it is rebranding to Calibre Partners. Previously known as KordaMentha NZ, the rebrand comes after a strategic review of the business to ensure continued success and sustainability.

The specialist advisory and restructuring firm retains the existing four partners; Grant Graham, Brendon Gibson, Neale Jackson and Natalie Burrett and all its employees.

"This is an exciting time for us, with the Calibre Partners brand better reflecting who we are and what we do. We value the market niche we have and intend to continue to build on that" says Brendon Gibson.

Calibre Partners is working with a number of high-profile businesses including the sale processes for Claymark Woodproducts and Burger King (the latter also including advising on its creditor compromise), as well as the receivership of finance company FE Investments. On the advisory side, Calibre Partners has recently been the independent adviser to Abano Healthcare and Metlifecare for their respective schemes of arrangement, and is currently the independent adviser to Augusta Capital in relation to a takeover offer by Centuria Capital.

Calibre Partners is well-known for its turnaround restructuring and insolvency work, and for its advisory arm that provides specialist advice on valuation, debt or equity raising, capital restructuring, mergers or acquisitions and forensic accounting.

Calibre Partners will maintain a connection through Australia with KordaMentha, ensuring a robust regional reach when required.

"We have worked with many of our clients for a long time. They trust us to give it to them straight, be creative where necessary and to get the job done", says Gibson.