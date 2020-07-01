Infrastructure investment: First step towards recovery and transformation - BusinessNZ

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 13:03

Projects receiving infrastructure funding announced today provide a positive first step towards post-Covid recovery and transformation says BusinessNZ.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope said the creation of over 20,000 jobs would be a key benefit of the funding.

"The BusinessNZ network has been advocating hard for more support in regional New Zealand. Investment in infrastructure is an excellent way to develop employment and regional economies.

"The range of infrastructure projects is varied, and the coverage across regions will be well-received.

"Business generally will be boosted by the investment into climate resilience, flood protection, energy projects and improved digital connectivity."

Mr Hope said work would be needed to ensure the right skills were available for the regional development projects.