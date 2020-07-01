NZ Herald and The Spinoff launch new content partnership deal

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 14:31

The New Zealand Herald and digital news and magazine publisher The Spinoff have launched a new partnership that will see journalism and content shared with each other’s audiences.

The Spinoff is one of New Zealand’s most popular online magazines with its team of journalists, writers, and commentators focussing on politics, pop culture and social issues.

NZME Managing Editor Shayne Currie says the new partnership highlights the importance of broadening the NZ Herald’s audience, with even greater diversity of subject matter, commentary and analysis.

"This is great for our audience. The Spinoff Editor Toby Manhire has assembled an impressive editorial team covering specialty areas that complement all that we do in our own award-winning news, opinion and feature-writing endeavour.

"It’s a thrill that the two most recent winners of ‘Website of the Year’ at the Voyager Media Awards are teaming up."

The Spinoff Managing Editor Duncan Greive is planning to use the partnership to expand the content offering to his site’s readers too.

"The Herald delivers a huge range of stories to their readers every day. Being able to select some of the Herald’s best Premium stories to share on The Spinoff means that our readers will be able to access some of New Zealand’s best investigative journalism and analysis," said Greive.

Commenting on the partnership today, NZME CEO Michael Boggs said local media businesses teaming up and working together helped ensure a thriving future for New Zealand journalism.

"We know these are challenging times. Working with great industry players like The Spinoff ultimately means we can continue to grow the world-class content that we can share with our readers across all of our platforms. And at the same time, we can support the future of excellent media businesses like The Spinoff," said Boggs.

Editorial teams from the New Zealand Herald and The Spinoff will start sharing stories across their platforms from today, July 1.