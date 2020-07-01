Foundation Passport - Civil Goes Online

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 17:07

Get your health and safety on track anytime, anywhere with Site Safe’s new Foundation Passport - Civil (Online).

Designed specifically for the civil industry, this online version of our popular entry-level course covers a range of topics from how to stay safe when working on civil infrastructure work sites, working around plant equipment, excavations and trenches, and much more.

This fully online course gives learners the flexibility to gain or renew their Site Safety Card (Passport) anywhere, anytime, simply by using their own device, and is suitable for all civil infrastructure workers, contractors, project managers, quantity surveyors and managers who are new to health and safety training, or to the civil construction sector.

Learners will gain an understanding of their basic health and safety responsibilities, how to stay safe on-site, and how to improve the health and safety awareness of their mates. The online course also introduces workers to the industry COVID-19 Protocols.

With over 70,000 New Zealand construction workers attending a Site Safe Passport course each year, many major New Zealand contractors require a Site Safety Card for entry to their sites, and as a prerequisite in their tender process.

Demonstrate your commitment to health and safety by enrolling today.

Head to www.sitesafe.org.nz for more information.