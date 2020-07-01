$300 million a "shot in the arm" for Canterbury region

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 17:41

Today’s announcement that $300 million of the $3 billion infrastructure fund in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund will be allocated to Canterbury projects has been welcomed by Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Leeann Watson.

The allocation is part of a wider package of infrastructure investments designed to kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects throughout New Zealand according to the release by Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones.

In Canterbury the first project that has been announced is the fifth and final section of the Coastal Pathway, with approximately $15m of Infrastructure Reference Group investment creating employment for 100 people over a 12-month period.

Ms Watson says the investment will be a "shot in the arm" for the Canterbury region.

"It is positive that we will finally be able to complete this post-earthquake project, which is already immensely popular among locals and visitors to the region with estimations that the completed Pathway will attract more than 1 million user visits per year.

"It is positive to see that the projects receiving this funding have been selected following engagement with local councils and businesses, which is particularly key for the regions. As it is vital that the projects are prioritised on the best economic and social return for the community.

"With more to come, we look forward to further details and getting started which will create jobs and provide much-needed economic stimulus throughout the country. It is these kinds of initiatives that help to create certainty and employment in both the short and longer term to help us work our way out of this recession more quickly."