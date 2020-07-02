Local communities to receive $50k community grants with AIA

Thursday, 2 July, 2020 - 09:12

Life, health and wellbeing insurer AIA New Zealand has committed to investing half a million dollars into New Zealand communities as part of the AIA Vitality Business and Community Grant Programme which launched today.

The programme has been designed to help financial advisers make a difference in local neighbourhoods and highlight the importance of health, wellbeing and overall financial resilience to New Zealand. Through a competitive application process, ten grants of up to $50,000 each will be awarded to initiatives designed to make a positive difference to the health and wellbeing of New Zealand communities.

The numbers tell the story for why improving New Zealand’s health and wellbeing is so important. Cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes account for 90% of premature deaths in New Zealand. While this number is high there is good news in that all of these can be greatly influenced by lifestyle behaviours and positive changes, including even small increases in physical activity and other healthy choices.

AIA is calling on all New Zealanders to join their nation-wide think tank to generate ideas for a healthier New Zealand by submitting their ideas to improve health and wellbeing in their local neighbourhood.

"Our dream of championing New Zealand to be the healthiest and best protected nation in the world starts by helping communities take daily steps towards better health and wellbeing. Initiatives such as this demonstrate the importance of ensuring our communities undertake some form of activity which supports them to live healthier, longer, better lives," says Nick Stanhope, AIA New Zealand CEO.

"We’re looking to communities all across New Zealand to put forward their ideas which could include initiatives such as hosting events to create awareness of heath challenges; investing in digital promotion of healthy living through podcasts or a video series; developing marketing activities that will drive the awareness of health and wellbeing; and delivering educational opportunities to increase the importance of health and wellbeing for New Zealanders," he says.

AIA believes physical wellbeing, fitness, mental health and quality of life are all important and intrinsically linked. The AIA Vitality Business and Community Grant Programme aims to help New Zealand become the healthiest nation in the world, by starting in our local communities.

AIA will select ten applicants for the grant to be announced in August 2020.

To submit your ideas, post an image or video to Instagram with the tag #aiahealthynz, pin your local community and tag @aiavitalitynz. Applications can also be submitted on AIA New Zealand’s website.

For more details contact Craig Glover, Head of Corporate Affairs and External Communications, on 027 275 3405.