New CEO appointed to Water New Zealand

Thursday, 2 July, 2020 - 09:54

Water New Zealand is pleased to announce that it has appointed Gillian Blythe as the organisation’s new Chief Executive.

Gillian has a strong background in infrastructure and regulatory reform.

She comes to the water sector after a long career in the electricity industry where, her most recent role until December last year, was Head of Strategy at Meridian Energy.

Water New Zealand President, Kelvin Hill says he’s delighted that Gillian has accepted the CEO position.

"The role provides a big opportunity to make a difference in what is a dynamic and challenging sector and Gillian’s background in infrastructure and strategy will be a big asset to the organisation’s membership and sector."

He says the establishment of the new regulator, Taumata Arowai, will inevitably bring about challenges and opportunities, and Gillian is well placed to play a leading role in representing and supporting Water New Zealand members during this process.

"A key goal for Water New Zealand is working with our partners to ensure a competent and capable workforce supported by continuing professional development and registration.

"Going forward, it is vital that we provide opportunities for our members to have the right skills to be part of an effective, efficient, accountable and resilient sector."

Gillian Blythe says she is excited to be coming into the water sector at a time of transition and regulatory change.

"There is significant infrastructure investment required and this provides a big opportunity for all of us to make decisions that will have a long-term positive impact on New Zealand communities."

She says she intends to spend her first weeks in the job listening and understanding and the two forthcoming conferences, the Stormwater Conference and Annual Conference and Expo, will provide key opportunities to meet and discuss issues facing our members.

Gillian will officially take up her new position on July 13.