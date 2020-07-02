Whareroa private plan change decision reached - Council

Thursday, 2 July, 2020 - 10:44

A panel of independent commissioners has approved the rezoning of land in Whareroa North from Rural to Residential, as part of a private plan change application by The Proprietors of Hauhungaroa No 6.

The Resource Management Act allows anyone to apply for changes to district or regional plans through a request for a private plan change. This process is funded by the applicant.

The request by landowners The Proprietors of Hauhungaroa No 6 was to rezone a 14.63ha area north of Whareroa Stream, adjoining the existing Whareroa settlement, from Rural to Residential to enable a maximum of 160 dwellings.

Chief executive Gareth Green said the decision by independent commissioners was binding.

"As part of this private plan change request, and our commitment to the joint management agreement with Ngati Tuwharetoa, an independent panel of commissioners was identified to make the decision on whether to approve the rezoning of land in Whareroa from Rural to Residential.

"That decision has now been made by the panel, approving the rezoning of land. As part of this, the commissioners signalled their comfort that outstanding issues, including legal access, would be addressed at the resource consent application stage.

"The next stage will be for council to incorporate the new zoning into the District Plan and formally notify the decision, which will include an appeal process," he said.

Further information on the private plan change application and decision can be found here.